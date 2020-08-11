Rubina Dilaik Clarifies on Rumours of Participating in Nach Baliye 10 with Abhinav Shukla

Nach Baliye, the celebrity dance reality show, is returning with another season. Earlier, reports were making rounds that television actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla were asked to participate in the show. Now, the actress has come out in the open to clear the air.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, Rubina has confirmed that they were not approached by the makers as of now. "No, we are not as we haven't been approached this year," she said.

Meanwhile, Rubina is spending some quality time with Abhinav and family at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing updates of her daily activities. Recently, Rubina got a haircut by her loving husband. The actress also shared a clip of the entire episode on the photo-sharing platform. Through her post, Rubina also stated that she is loving her lockdown look.

Rubina is known for her work in daily soap Chotti Bahu and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress will be next seen in a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor. The movie deals with the issue of female foeticide. The project is directed by Abhinav.