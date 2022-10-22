Rubina Dilaik Gets Injured While Practicing for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Shares Pic of Neck Injury

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik was recently injured while rehearsing with her partner-choreographer Sanam Johar. The Big Boss 14 winner shared a snap of her injured neck and a video from her rehearsal. In the post, the actress showed the bandage that she has applied from her neck to her shoulder for her recovery. The next slide shows Rubina getting injured during the practice session for her act.

After a few frames, Sanam can be seen running towards her to practice their dance stunt for the act but instead of jumping above her, he accidentally hits the left shoulder of the actress. After this, she falls on the mattress.

Sharing the photo and video Rubina wrote this in the caption: “And few things are not in our control…”

Take a look at the post here:

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, “Get well supersoon Rrrr-ubby.” Actress Aneri Vajani wrote, “Get well soon Rubi.” Fellow contestant Nia Sharma said, “Oopsss Rubina Dilaik.” Her friend Srithty Rode, “What the… (with wide eye emoji).” Actress Charlie Chauhan added, “Take care.” Actress Aakansha Singh said, “Oh damn.”

Earlier, the Shakti actress shared a video of herself almost getting a head injury. In the video, the actress can be seen doing aerial stunt practice for the reality dancing show performance. While doing a downslide she accidentally slipped and was about to fall head first, but was saved in time by her choreographer Sonam Johar.

The caption read: “Just in time, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.”

Rubina Dilaik is one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 which is hosted by Maniesh Paul. Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar are on the judge’s panel for the season.

