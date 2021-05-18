Rubina Dilaik Gets Teary-eyed Sharing Her Battle with Coronavirus in Vlog

Television actress Rubina Dilaik shared a video with her fans on her YouTube channel in which she talked about her struggles and journey-from taking the RT-PCR test and testing positive for Covid-19 to her quarantine diaries.

The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month. Currently, she is quarantining at her home in Shimla and said she was doing much better.

At one point in the clip, uploaded on Monday, the actress broke down while expressing her gratitude for her family and fans for remembering her in their prayers. She told her fans that their love gives her a lot of strength during these times.

The video opens with Rubina arriving in Shimla and taking a rapid antigen test. She is then told that she has tested positive, but surprisingly, she is quite cheerful to know this and exclaims that she would now be able to “donate plasma” after a month. She then declared that she will be in-home isolation for 17 days.

She had announced her diagnosis on May 1 and since has been staying at her house. As she arrived at her home, she took her fans around her comfortable quarantine room prepared by her mother and sister. The video shows her house being sanitised and her sister, Jyotika, and mother giving her food and other supplies while practising social distancing. She informed her fans that her family has been assuring her full comfort during these trying times and have been providing her proper medication and kadha so that she can recover soon.

Rubina also shared her symptoms in the clip and details of how one must protect oneself and others.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner also urged her fans to take the current situation seriously and get tested immediately if they have any symptoms, and do not treat it as seasonal flu. She also asked everyone to keep praying for those suffering from the virus and inform her about those in need of any medical supply. She assured her fans that, if possible, she would come for the help of those in need.

Keywords: Rubina Dilaik, Covid-19, YouTube, RT-PCR test, Quarantine, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here