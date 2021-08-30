Rubina Dilaik Glitters in a Stunning Golden Dress in BTS Pics of Her Music Video

Actress Rubina Dilaik has become a sensation after winning the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. Rubina, who was already a popular face with many hit TV serials in her kitty, has started starring in music videos after her Bigg Boss 14 stint. Rubina’s latest music video is Stebin Ben’s Bheeg Jaunga, which released on Sunday. The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the set of the show, where she could be seen sporting some ultra-glamorous outfits.

On Monday, Rubina shared more unseen pictures and clips from Bheeg Jaunga set. The actress looked stunning in a golden sequined dress and black heels. Rubina looked like a million bucks in the picture, as well as a short video which was shot from a screen. She captioned the post, “The hour of dedication and earnest will is the Golden Hour for me."

Rubina also shared another BTS video from set, where she and the singer could be seen creating a rain scene. Rubina wrote that she felt cold during the sequence.

Rubina also shared some pictures in a stunning red gown that she wore on the music video. “From climbing peaks to crossing the woods, it was a task well Accomplished with the help of my amazing team," she wrote.

On the work front, Rubina currently stars in colors show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya. The show also stars Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Panjabi and Sudesh Berry in pivotal roles.

