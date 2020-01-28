Rubina Dilaik in Hubby Abhinav Shukla's Short Film Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor
Actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in the TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will now be seen in a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor.
Image: Instagram
Actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in the TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will now be seen in a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor.
The movie, which deals with the issue of female foeticide, is directed by Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla.
"Our short film Bareilly Ki Beti is inspired from the incident which occurred in Bareilly, where a couple while digging a grave for their stillborn found a live baby girl buried two to three feet down. She was rushed to the hospital and she survived. The incident was reported world over and was so impactful that I along with Medicine Box Productions wanted to do our bit about it, people read the news and in few days forget and move on hence we decided to fictionalise the incident and show it for more impact and longevity," Abhinav said.
Abhinav also shared his experience working with his wife Rubina.
"Rubina plays the female protagonist along with Pranay Dixit and Tanya Abrol. When I narrated the script to Rubina, her reaction was what I was praying for, she loved the screenplay and we were lucky to have an actor of her caliber to play the part. The biggest challenge was to make her look rustic and I guess I managed to do it very well as the viewers will also realise who have always seen Rubina in a non-rustic character. Tanya plays the role of doctor and she has done a great job as well. I had worked with Pranay Dixit in a film who also hails from Lucknow. I always wanted to cast him for some of my projects as I believe he is brilliant at his craft of an actor," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Title Tune Turns Scary as Dharma Productions Moves Over to the Dark Side
- Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Shefali Jariwala is All Praise for Sidharth, Calls Asim 'Ungrateful'
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Enters House, Asim Riaz Proposes Marriage to Her
- Priest from Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' is Demanding Citizenship for the Deity Under CAA
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery