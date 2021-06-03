Rubina Dilaik Is Missing Her Husband Abhinav Shukla, Shares A Romantic Video

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is missing her husband Abhinav Shukla who is currently busy shooting for the adventure TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Recently, she revealed that she was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, however she did not accept it due to her commitment to other projects. Rubina, who recently recovered from COVID-19 took to Instagram on Wednesday and dedicated a romantic video to Abhinav. She expressed her wish to hug him, however, she can’t as they are currently in different countries.

The video features Shakti actress lip-syncing to some heart-warming words. “I wish I could hug you right now but I cannot, so I am sending you this video,” she said with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

During ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the couple made many revelations about their marriage. They revealed about a difficult phase of their married life and divorce. Speaking on the matter, Rubina said that now their relationship is strong and it is at a point where they have become each other’s support.

In May 2021, Rubina had tested positive for Covid-19. She has now recovered. She was with her family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh when Abhinav left for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot.

During her recovery days, Rubina had shared a slew of throwback pictures of her with Abhinav. She also penned a heartfelt note along with the upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

She has also uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she shared her Covid journey after testing positive. After talking about various symptoms of COVID-19, she talked about her mental state during her quarantine days. In the video, she also expressed her gratitude to her family and fans.

Rubina and Abhinav got married in 2018 after dating for around two years.

