Rubina Dilaik Is Missing Husband Abhinav Shukla, Shares Throwback Pics

Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been apart for around “a month” now. While Rubina is recovering from Covid-19, she took to her Instagram page to share a slew of throwback pictures of them.

The television actress shared four photos of the duo on Tuesday in which they can be seen posing on the deck of a ship donning their summer wear and stylish shades. Rubina also penned a heartfelt note along with the upload.

While Abhinav replied to his wife’s post stating that he is missing her too, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. Many said that they look picture-perfect. A few mentioned how much they were missing seeing the couple together. Singer Asees Kaur also praised the photographs of the adorable couple.

Rubina tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and is currently quarantining at her home in Shimla where her mother and sister are taking care of her.

On Monday, the Bigg Boss 14 winner had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she shared her Covid journey after testing positive. She talked about her symptoms like body ache, fever and headache, and her mental state during her quarantine days. At one point in the clip, she even broke down while she was expressing her gratitude for her family and fans.

After Rubina had been isolated at home, her husband had posted a picture of a toothbrush and a toothpaste and described how life is incomplete without a partner. In the post, he shared that his life too feels incomplete with his wife beside him. He prayed for her speedy recovery as well.

Meanwhile, Abhinav is presently in Cape Town, South Africa, where he is shooting for Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The two tied the knot in 2018 after dating for around two years.

