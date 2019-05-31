Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi Celebrate 3 Years of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Starring Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi and Vivian Dsena in pivotal roles, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is the love story of a transgender.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi Celebrate 3 Years of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena on the set of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. (Image: Instagram/Rubina Dilaik)
Loading...
Popular TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is a love story of a transgender, completed three years on Thursday and show’s cast celebrated the milestone with a bash.

Starring Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi, Suresh Berry and Vivian Dsena in pivotal roles, the show’s entire cast and crew had a special party on the sets. Meanwhile, Rubina and Kamya took to Instagram to share their happiness.

Rubina posted a video of her signing. “One of my Favourite Compositions from my show #shakti. #1 day to go for our #victory #celebration SHAKTI’s #hatrick,” she captioned it.



She also posted a series of BTS pictures with the crew and Vivian, thanking her “pillars of strength”. “We are GRATEFUL to our #haya #fans #shakti COMPLETES #3 successful years,” she captioned the image with Vivian.



View this post on Instagram

#celebration

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on



On the other hand, Kamya also shared several pictures with the show’s cast and crew. She wrote, “3 yrs of this madness, 3yrs of tears, 3yrs of joy, 3 yrs of us, 3 yrs of #preeto 3yrs of #shakti… a big thank you to each one of you who made this possible for us specially all our shakti fans... this journey belongs to you... aap nahi toh hum nahi… stay with us now n forever #shaktiturnsthree.”



On the show, Rubina plays transgender Soumya, while Vivian Dsena plays her husband Harman. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram