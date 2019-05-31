English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi Celebrate 3 Years of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
Starring Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi and Vivian Dsena in pivotal roles, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is the love story of a transgender.
Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena on the set of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. (Image: Instagram/Rubina Dilaik)
Popular TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is a love story of a transgender, completed three years on Thursday and show’s cast celebrated the milestone with a bash.
Starring Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi, Suresh Berry and Vivian Dsena in pivotal roles, the show’s entire cast and crew had a special party on the sets. Meanwhile, Rubina and Kamya took to Instagram to share their happiness.
Rubina posted a video of her signing. “One of my Favourite Compositions from my show #shakti. #1 day to go for our #victory #celebration SHAKTI’s #hatrick,” she captioned it.
She also posted a series of BTS pictures with the crew and Vivian, thanking her “pillars of strength”. “We are GRATEFUL to our #haya #fans #shakti COMPLETES #3 successful years,” she captioned the image with Vivian.
On the other hand, Kamya also shared several pictures with the show’s cast and crew. She wrote, “3 yrs of this madness, 3yrs of tears, 3yrs of joy, 3 yrs of us, 3 yrs of #preeto 3yrs of #shakti… a big thank you to each one of you who made this possible for us specially all our shakti fans... this journey belongs to you... aap nahi toh hum nahi… stay with us now n forever #shaktiturnsthree.”
On the show, Rubina plays transgender Soumya, while Vivian Dsena plays her husband Harman.
