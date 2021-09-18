Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi Starrer Shakti to Go off Air After 5 Year Run

TV serial Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is wrapping up after running for five years. Cezanne Khan, Kamya Panjabi and Rubina Dilaik are part of this show's cast. According to a report by ETimes TV, the show had its last shoot at Naigaon on Friday, September 17. A source revealed that the shoot for this show will not continue, at least in its current version.

A source close to the makers told ETimes TV, "You never know, the show might have a second part. It had become a brand." The actors and the behind the scene crew seem to have ended their journey on an emotional note. "They knew the end was near, but it hurts very differently when it actually ends," the source said.

According to the report, the last episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is scheduled to be telecast in the first week of the next month. However, it is still a hush-hush affair. The show hasn't made any official announcement that it is wrapping up soon. Social media posts by the actors do not reveal any such news.

The show premiered on May 30, 2016. During its long journey, Rubina Dilaik took a break. Her break was due to her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. However, after Rubina won the reality show, she decided to come back and reprise her role. A Pinkvilla report quoted Rubina saying that the serial "resurrected (her) career after Chhoti Bahu."

Reports suggest that the slot for the serial will be filled by Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. If the reality show doesn't start immediately after the serial's closure, an old show will be telecasted to fill the gap. Salman Khan is currently busy shooting in Austria for his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The film also features Katrina Kaif.

