Rubina Dilaik Looks Elegant as Ever in Her Latest Photoshoot

Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV queen Rubina Dilaik has been quite busy ever since she stepped out from the BB House. Rubina’s Instagram timeline is flooded with stunning photoshoots that will most likely hold your attention. The boss lady always prefers to experiment with her dressing style and every time she raises the fashion bar. In a recent Instagram post, the TV actress went all floral and looked extremely gorgeous.

Rubina wore a nude colour floral printed blouse top, a long pleated skirt, and a beautiful full-sleeved long jacket. She paired it with pearl earrings and a big oxidised ring. She completed the look with subtle make-up, which apparently looked quite natural. Sharing a series of clicks from the photoshoot, she wrote that, “eventually everything connects.”

Further in the caption, she gave credit to her stylist, photographer, and designer. Fans could not stop themselves from gushing over Rubina’s beauty and elegance. Several fans complimented Rubina over her grace while many said that the actress surprises them every day with her gorgeous clicks. In the middle of this love, one of her fans asked Rubina to get a photoshoot done by her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina had also shared a BTS video today, that is July 26, from the above-mentioned photoshoot. The video, which is of over 1 minute, has so far received over 43 thousand views. The clip showcased all the hustle that goes behind a photoshoot and the outcomes too.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina made a re-entry in the popular show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Soumya Singh and has featured in several music videos too. Now, the actress is all set to make her movie debut with music composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut titled Ardh. The movie will also star TV star Hiten Tejwani and comedy king Rajpal Yadav.

