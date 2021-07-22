Rubina Dilaik Looks Stunning in an All-white Crochet Outfit, See Pics

Actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a carousel of images from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures she has posed at two different locations, the Bigg Boss 14 winner has rocked her look in a three piece crochet outfit. The actress has teamed up her white outfit with silver jewellery and pair of sneakers. The first three pictures in the series have been clicked on the terrace in various poses, while the last photo has been shot during the sunset by the sea.

Rubina, who has a massive following of 5.5 million on Instagram has teamed her post with a motivational caption. She has urged her fans and followers to work towards their goal by writing, ‘If You want the best, don’t wish for it, become one’. Her Instagram family was undoubtedly impressed by the post and wasted no time in flooding the comments section of her post with love and appreciation. Within three hours of sharing the post, the actress received over three lakh likes and 15 thousand comments. Most of her fans have appreciated her dress and style in the pictures.

Recently, on the occasion of Eid-ul-adha the actress had shared a pretty picture of herself in Indian attire. She had opted for a white outfit with heavy jewellery. Through her post she had extended the greetings of the day. This post too was loved by her fans and received over two lakh likes. Majority of her fans in the comments section wished her ‘Eid Mubarak’ while some netizens commented on her looks and appreciated her outfit.

Meanwhile, the TV actress has bagged a film titled Ardh. The movie will star Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani among others and will be directed by Muchhal.

