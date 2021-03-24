Rubina Dilaik on Her Marriage: We Still Fight on the Same Things But Communication Has Improved

Actress Rubina Dilaik recently opened up about how her equation with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla changed post Bigg Boss 14, where the two participated together.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “I have realised that if I want to show how much I love him, I should try to understand his language of love. Like making something for him that will make him happy instead of planning a surprise trip to an exotic location.”

She further said, “We still fight on the same things, bas unko settle karne ke tareeke alag ho gaye hain. Ladaiyaan toh same hi hoti hain, rukengi thodi (laughs!). Abhi communication skills improve ho gaye hain. So, while earlier, we would fight and not talk to each other for a day or two, now, we resolve it and call a truce in a couple of hours. There is more respect than love in our relationship. Love grows every day, and you can’t quantify it. Respect has been the foundation of our relationship, and that’s how it has always been.”

On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina emerged as the winner, whereas Abhinav was voted out of the house by the ‘connections’ of the contestants.

Meanwhile, the actress will again be seen in show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya. She had quit the daily soap in January last year.