Rubina Dilaik Opens Up On Harassment By 'Paid Trolls', Claims They Tried To Break Her and Abhinav Apart

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most popular television couples. Even though the two actors are widely loved, they often face social media trolling and negativity. The duo has also never shied away from talking about the same in public. On Wednesday too, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and shared how certain ‘paid trolls’ were constantly harassing her and Abhinav for the last year. She also claimed that such trolls even tried to break her and Abhinav apart.

“I often don’t pay attention to the trollers and haters! But after a year of constant harassment and threat, we recently figured ( with the help of Police) that “these (PAID) trollers “ are a mere pawn to someone who hates us SO MUCH that he/she is constantly living in a Hell-State wanting us @ashukla09 to break apart….. I can’t Imagine What kind of destiny YOU are calling upon yourself, I just pray YOU LIVE IN PEACE ✌🏼,” the actress wrote.

Earlier this year, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rubina also addressed trolls who target her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla. She mentioned how such trolls do not matter to her because it is ultimately the love and respect that she and Abhinav share that is crucial to her. “I just ignore them. You don’t have to take everything seriously. Life is too short to take things seriously. Because you are talking about a relationship, it is the strength and the respect for each other. What other says does not bother us,” she said.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met through their common friend and instantly fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot in June 2018. Later, they also participated in Bigg Boss 14 together.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Besides this, she is also a participant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 which is hosted by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

