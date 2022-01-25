Rubina Dilaik Opens Up on Her Past Relationship With Actor That Left Her 'Scarred and Scared'

Actress Rubina Dilaik, in a recent interview, opened up on her previous relationship with an actor, that left her scarred and scared. Without revealing the name, she said that the relationship had taken such a toll on her that she was afraid of even going out on a date with anyone. Talking to Siddharth Kannnan, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, “Jab dhakka lagta hai toh lagta hai, ‘Ab bas, ab nahi chahiye. Ho gaya’ (When you receive a blow, you feel, ‘Enough, I don’t want to go through it again. I am done’). Believing in it was even more scary, I would say. I was scared. I could hardly muster the courage to even go out on dates. I said, ‘Nahi, baba, nahi chahiye (No, I don’t want this).’ I was definitely scarred and scared."

It is known that Rubina was in a relationship with her Chhoti Bahu co-star Avinash Sachdev. However, things didn’t work out well and both parted ways. In an interview with Etimes, Rubina had said that heartbreak and downfall had made her a stronger woman.

The actress is now happily married to Abhinav Shukla. However, there was a time when their marriage was going through a rough patch, following which the couple had participated in Bigg Boss together to give their relationship another shot. It was in the show that she revealed they were considering getting a divorce.

Now the couple is going strong and often share mushy videos featuring each other on their respective Instagram handles.

After her stint in Bigg Boss, she also returned on the screen for a brief period with Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. She and Abhinav also travelled to a few locations, including a trip to Himachal Pradesh and to the Maldives. They shared pictures from their trips on Instagram.

