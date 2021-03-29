Rubina Dilaik Parties With BFFs Hussain, Tina, Sharad Kelkar As Abhinav Shukla Clicks Them, See Pics

Actress Rubina Dilaik posted pictures with a happy vibe as she enjoyed her Sunday with friends. The “Bigg Boss 14" winner was clicked by husband Abhinav Shukla as she merrily posed with actor friends Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, and others. Rubina captioned the images on her Instagram account as: “Sometimes all you need is Friends… a hearty laugh and him @ashukla09 capturing those moments."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The actress has resumed work after her Bigg Boss win. She will be seen reprising her role of Saumya in the daily Show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" after two years. Talking about re-joining the show, Rubina told TOI, “Now I have something exactly the way I had envisaged. That time around, the concentration was perhaps on the big leap they were taking. Jis soch ko lekar I had left the show, ussi soch ko respect karte the makers have got me back (The makers have brought me back respecting the reason why I left the show). I am very excited about my return. I have adopted my baby again. And let me tell you that it’s not just for 3 or 4 episodes; it’s going to be sufficiently long."

She also added that her return will be different without her co-star Vivian Dsena, who has been approached but hasn’t agreed to return yet. “I called Vivian after signing up that I am coming back on Shakti. But all said and done, it has been a pure homecoming,’ she said.