Rubina Dilaik Recalls Being Told She Is Not 'Fit For Industry and Must Pack Her Bags' | Exclusive

After ruling everyone’s heart with her top-notch performances on television, Rubina Dilaik is all set to enter Bollywood. The actress will be soon seen in Ardh which also stars Rajpal Yadav. The film revolves around Shiva (played by Rajpal Yada) who is struggling to become an actor despite being a great theatre actor. Rubina, on the other hand, is playing the role of his supportive wife. The film will stream on ZEE5 from June 10. However, days ahead of the release, Rubina Dilaik talked about her Bollywood debut in an exclusive conversation with News18.com.

On being asked why she’ll choose a movie as her debut in which she isn’t the central character, Rubina explained that it is the script that matters to her. She mentioned how it is not the screen time but her performance that is of key relevance to her. Rubina said it does not bother her if she is not the central character as far as the script is the ‘hero of the film’.

“You might feel that you have a lesser screen presence so you might not be the center of the film. But I believe, a script is the hero of the film. We as characters, are there to portray that story. For me, a story is very important and a film or a project in totality is a success when all the other actors, co-actor, supporting actors, and everyone come together. It does not bother me if I am not the central character but it will bother me if the story is not good. It will bother me if the performance is not good. For that matter, my two minutes of screen presence creates, if it makes a mark, I think I have done my job,” she shared.

During the interaction, Rubina also recalled her days of struggle in television. On being asked if she has been ever told that acting is not a profession for her, Rubina said, “so many times”. She also revealed how some people used to tell her that she must ‘pack her bags’. “I have been in this industry for 14 years and even for you, you could remember Choti Bahu, Bigg Boss, and Shakti. I have done six other shows in between these. I have been told this time and again. I have seen that failure. I have seen that downside. I have seen my shows not working, I have seen people telling me that ‘you are not fit, you should pack your bags and go’,” she revealed.

Rubina Dilaik also mentioned that her journey in television was no less than a roller-coaster ride. “There have been times when I felt that it is just hopeless, it is not working for me. I think, 70% of the time, I have seen that dark side, a side full of failures and disheartening situations. Yes, I have seen that, I have been there. We all face such challenges and such roller-coasters in our lives,” Rubina said.

The actress further revealed what kept her motivated during those dark times and said, “My passion towards that and (the attitude that) I just want to do this.”

Rubina also addressed trolls who target her and allege that she is arrogant in comparison to her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla. She mentioned how such trolls do not matter to her because it is ultimately the love and respect that she and Abhinav shared that matters. “I just ignore them. You don’t have to take everything seriously. Life is too short to take things seriously. Because you are talking about a relationship, it is the strength and the respect for each other. What other says does not bother us,” Rubina said.

