Rubina Dilaik Refuses to Shoot for Debut Film Ardh Until Staff Requirements are Met?

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will soon be seen in a key role in her maiden Bollywood film, titled Ardh. The film will be directed by singer Palak Mucchal’s brother Palash and stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Recently, Rubina surprised everyone after reaching the sets of the film. The actress was on location to shoot a scene atMumbai's Mohammed Ali Studio but refused to get down the vehicle.

As per a report in ETimes, an eyewitness from the site revealed that Rubina would not start filming unless she was provided with a double-door vanity van. For about 45 minutes, she remained in her car until the double-door van arrived. "Guess, she wanted a double-door vehicle so that her staff could also be accommodated in her adjoining enclosure. The single-door van that had been called for her had to be sent back, unutilised," the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Rubina was later left a text by the portal to which she laughed it off and replied saying, “To make it more meaty, you can also add that I refused to shoot in the real location which is a slum area -and left the set!" Palash Muchhal informed that Rubina remained in her car because it was raining.

Last month, Rubina shared her first look poster from the film. Announcing the commencement of the shoot, she wrote, “New Beginnings.”

Earlier, Palash told ETimes that Rubina beat at least 50 women who aspired for the role in Ardh. "She came across very good in her look test. About 50 girls had undergone the look test before her,” he was quoted as saying.

Rubina is best-known for her work in television shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Palash said that Rubina’s character, Radhika in Chhoti Bahu tipped the scales in her favour. Hiten, who co-starred with Rubina in the serial, reunited with the actress after 11 years on the film’s shoot.

Ardh is likely to get an OTT release in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here