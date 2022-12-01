Rubina Dilaik Reveals How She Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours; Here's What She Says

Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumours recently made headlines after the actress was snapped by the paparazzi with her husband Abhinav Shukla entering a building that houses a pregnancy clinic too. While the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 fame denied pregnancy rumours in a Tweet later, she has now opened up about how she reacts to such reports. Talking to Hindustan Times, Rubina revealed that such rumours do not bother her.

“I take it with a pinch of salt and laugh it off. Because of this whole incident, I got a good picture with Abhinav, that’s all!" the actress said.

“I am aware that people are going to talk about my life. It’s my choice how I want to react to it. I don’t take them (rumours) personally. Moreover, everyone has the freedom to express, and that’s fine,” the Shakti actress added.

Earlier this month, netizens were also left wondering if Rubina and Abhinav have adopted a girl child after the couple was seen celebrating a little girl’s birthday in one of their social media posts. However, Rubina later dismissed adoption rumours and clarified they were celebrating their close couple friend’s daughter’s birthday.

“Ivana is the daughter of our very close couple friend. She is adorable! We are her godparents and the video was posted for her birthday. Why are people assuming that we have adopted a child?" she told E-Times.

Rubina further answered if she is thinking about starting a family with Abhinav Shukla and said, “Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work."

