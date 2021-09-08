Rubina Dilaik Reveals She 'Gained 7 Kgs Post Covid Recovery', Says 'Learning to Love Myself Again'

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share a bunch of recent pictures of herself. Sharing the pictures, the actress revealed that she gained 7 kgs post her recovery from Covid-19 infection earlier this year. Rubina can be seen posing in a beige gown in the pictures.

“M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am……I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but ……..So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am current practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks….Be kind to your body ♥️ (sic)," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

The actress had announced her diagnosis on May 1 and stayed in quarantine at her home in Shimla. She had also shared a post on Instagram, writing, “I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested."

Meanwhile, Rubina became a household name after her performance in the TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan. She appeared in more popular shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.

