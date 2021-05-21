Rubina Dilaik Says She is 'Craving' Warm Hugs from Husband Abhinav Shukla

After a challenging fight with Covid-19 and weeks of quarantining at home, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is now on a steady road to recovery and is wanting nothing more than to meet and be with her husband Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Taking to her social media account, Rubina uploaded a photo of them both in happier times whilst expressing her dismay of not being in his arms for a month and how much she misses that. While Rubina is away with family in her hometown, Abhinav is currently shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Capetown.

While Rubina and Abhinav have experienced being away from each other for days at a stretch in the past, with times being so unsure due to the pandemic the couple is doing their best to cover the distance between them by virtually keeping a regular tab on each other.

Rubina shares, “In the past Abhinav and I have been away from each other for a good month or so when Abhinav was venturing on a long mountain trek, but with the social distancing norms due to covid especially for a recovering patient like me, and Abhinav being away for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi has just made this distance a lot tougher for me. The last time we even met in Chandigarh before I went home for my quarantine was also at a distance because I was of course unwell, and now it’s been over a month of us not physically seeing each other because he is away and shooting."

“Though we talk to each other every single day over calls and video calls, there is a void of not being able to see each other in person. In these times being with Abhinav is what I miss the most! I feel that being ill makes you want that love, comfort, and those warm hugs from your partner to make you feel better, and that is exactly what I am currently craving for."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here