Rubina Dilaik Says She Was Told the Frog She Is Kissing Is Abhinav Shukla’s Avatar: ‘I’ll Hate to Kiss Him Now’

Rubina Dilaik is one of the strongest contenders for the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 12th season. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has a lot of fans rooting for her. In the adventure based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, Rubina had the task to kiss a frog. Now the Shakti actress has opened up about it.

Talking to Indian Express, Rubina Dilaik said, “The activity was referred to as the princess and the frog story, as you must have seen the promo, it was said that it’s Abhinav (Abhinav Shukla) avatar. It was such a tormenting experience for me that mujhe Abhinav ko kiss karne se nafrat ho jayegi (I will hate to kiss him now).”

She also added that she’s happy to be alive and revealed, “I am alive and that’s the biggest thing for me. Honestly, we are all just scared of death and knowing that we are well taken care of, we manage to complete the task. It’s all about do or die.”

She also opened up about getting injured on the sets and said, “Honestly I never imagined things would get so difficult. I am all bruised and broken and yet need to perform every day. I kept asking Abhinav what fun he was talking about. It’s getting so difficult with every stunt.”

Calling Rohit Shetty a great mentor, Rubina also added, “He often explains things to us in the best possible way. He also looks at every aspect of the stunt very carefully so you feel very secure around him. He does scold you at times, but it’s always for your own good. He is super fun to be around with.”

Well, we are sure that Rubina would give a tough competition.

