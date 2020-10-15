Rubina Dilaik Scolds Shehzad Deol Over Transgender Remark, Aditya Narayan Says He's Gone Bankrupt

Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw major fights and arguments break out. In separate cases, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin had differences, and Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani nearly got into a brawl. Amid all this, Shehzad used a derogatory term for the transgender community but Rubina Dilaik, who played the role of a eunuch in the TV show, Shakti - Astitve Ke Ehsaas Ki, asked Shehzad to apologise to Nishant and the entire transgender community.

Elsewhere, singer Aditya Narayan in an interview confirmed marrying his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year. The two have been dating for some time now. Aditya said that he plans to tie the knot in November or December. In another interview, he revealed that he has gone bankrupt during the coronavirus-induced lockdown since no shooting-related work was going on for the past several months. Aditya, who is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, further revealed that he has just 18k left in his bank account.

After many Bollywood celebs who already had spent their time in Goa, the next name on the list is TV actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently relaxing on the beaches of Goa. The actress took to her social media to share some stunning pictures and left her fans amazed. In one of the posts, the diva looks gorgeous as she can be seen in a green high-slit dress. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Ready to tee off”.

In another news, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who came into the limelight after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a defamation case against a news channel and its editor-in-chief. Sandip claims to be a close confidant of Sushant and was among the first ones to reach SSR's house after he was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for his health concerns lately. In a recent video, the actor talked about being diagnosed with cancer for the first time and revealed that he was all set to be back at work. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," the actor said in the video.

