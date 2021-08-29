Rubina Dilaik Sets Internet on Fire With Hot Dance Moves; Twerks in Latest Video

Rubina Dilaik always mesmerises her fans with her entertaining photos and videos. The actress, who was already a popular name on the television industry, became a household name after winning Bigg Boss 14. Recently, the actress shared a dance video on Instagram which quickly went viral. Rubina dance to the viral Reel song ‘Touch It’ by KiDi, which she aced due to her sexy dance moves.

In the video, the actress can be seen dancing near a pool of a luxurious retreat. She wore baby pink athleisure and had her hair tied up in a bun. She captioned the video, “Vibe-in," along with a cake emoji indicating that the video was from her birthday on August 26.

Rubina also recently shared behind-the scenes videos from Stebin Ben’s music video for Bheeg Jaunga, which she starred in. Rubina could be seen in a stunning red gown with a long train. She wrote, “The Gown story for #bheegjaunga …… Check out our @stebinben song ! Link in bio (sic)."

Rubina also shared a couple of pictures from the shoot. She wrote, “From climbing peaks to crossing the woods, it was a task well Accomplished with the help of my amazing team."

On the work front, Rubina currently stars in colors show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya. The show also stars Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Panjabi and Sudesh Berry in pivotal roles.

