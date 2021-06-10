Rubina Dilaik Shares Glimpses From Her Latest Photoshoot, Leaves Fans in Awe

Television actress Rubina Dilaik knows how to romance the camera. The Bigg Boss 14 winner who is also known for her fashion statements has dropped some drool-worthy pictures from the latest photoshoot on her social media handle. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white floral skirt, embellished crop top and red boots as she poses for the camera. While her makeup is on point, she completed her look with long statement earrings. Rubina looks breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures. She captioned her post with a line of Mary & Deirdre Kennedy’s popular song Life Is A Beautiful Dance.

While Rubina’s fans can’t stop gushing about the pictures, her husband Abhinav Shukla too can’t take his eyes off her. The actor, who is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, couldn’t resist dropping red-heart emojis. Television actress Keerti Kelkar and Amrita Prakash have also commented on the post.

This is not the first time that the actress has left everyone stunned with her looks. The beautiful actress always manages to make heads turn with her style statements. Be it on-screen, off-screen, red carpet or gym look, she nails all the looks. A couple of days ago, she left everyone awestruck in a lilac pleated co-ord set. In the pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her cool earrings that read as 'Boss Lady' as she posed for the shutter box. She kept her makeup natural and her hair untied. Rubina's chic look has left her fans in awe.

Rubina started her career with Chotti Bahu in 2008. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress. She had been part of many popular TV shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. The actress has come a long way in impressing the audience with her amazing acting skills. At present, she is being seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

