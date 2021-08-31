Rubina Dilaik Shares Her ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Video. Who is the Cute Baby There?

Popular TV actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, remains quite active on social media. She often shares her pictures and videos with her fans. In a recent video that Rubina shared on her Instagram handle, the actor is seen with a baby girl. This baby girl is of her best friend and actress Benaf Dadachanji. Rubina has made a reel with the baby and the two are seen performing on the song of Badshah and Astha Gill’s ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’.

Rubina and the baby are lying on a bed. When she moved the camera towards the baby, she smiled and gave cute expressions. Looking at the baby, Rubina, too, responded with a sweet expression. Sharing the video, the actor wrote that the baby is overloaded with cuteness. Addressing her fans, she further wrote: “Ivana Hou for you guys" and concluded the caption with some emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTL7G3oiDjX/?utm_medium=copy_link

Rubina was recently in Kerala to celebrate her birthday. She planned a trip with her husband Abhinav Shukla and actor Benaf Dadachanji and her family. She has been sharing the pictures and videos of this amazing trip with her fans and is looking gorgeous in all of them. A few days ago, she shared some beautiful pictures in which she was sitting on a boat. A lot of greenery can be seen on both sides of the river.

As far as work is concerned, after winning the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Rubina was seen in the TV show ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Besides, several of her music videos have been launched. Recently, a new video, ‘Bheeg Jaunga’, was released and the people have loved it. Stebin Ben has sung this melodious song.

