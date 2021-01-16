Rubina Dilaik Shares She was the One to Propose Abhinav Shukla and He Made Her Wait for 9 Months

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's marriage has been under a lot of speculation ever since Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were contemplating divorce and decided to give their marriage a last chance by participating in Bigg Boss 14. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Abhinav were seen talking to Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli about their love story. Abhinav shares that it was Rubina who proposed to the actor.

A seemingly blushing Rubina added that Abhinav responded to her proposal with a 'Thank you' and made her wait for nine months before getting into a relationship. She also elaborated how Abhinav was the unexpressive one and was very blunt with his texts. Take a look:

Earlier, as part of the task, Rubina was seen opening up about her relationship with Abhinav. She had shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November this year, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

"Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we were not here together on the show, perhaps we would not have been together)," she said, following which she wept inconsolably.

Later, she was seen having a conversation about it with Abhinav, who was emotional and worried about the news making headlines. He was upset that their families would get to know the truth about their relationship through the show.

The couple got married in 2018.