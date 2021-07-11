Rubina Dilaik Slays in Yellow Swimsuit in New Video on Instagram

Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a pool video of herself. She added a water droplet emoji in the caption. The Bigg Boss 14 winner can be seen in a stunning yellow swimsuit looking at the camera.

The video has crossed 2 lakh likes on the photo-video sharing app. Fans have flooded the comment section of the post with appreciation. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan also dropped fire emojis and wrote “wow".

Earlier, the actress shared another gorgeous swimsuit picture. She flaunted her toned body in a stylish blue and gold bikini. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing near a swimming pool. “Longing for a vacation, a beach," she captioned the photo. She also credited her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla for the picture.

On the work front, Rubina currently stars in colors show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya. The show also stars Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Panjabi and Sudesh Berry in pivotal roles.

