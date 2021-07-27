Rubina Dilaik Stretches Out with Husband Abhinav Shukla, See Pics

Actress Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla doing yoga at home. In the two pictures shared by the actress, Rubina is dressed in black t-shirt and leggings while Abhinav wore a blue t-shirt and grey trousers. “Stretch it out bae bay………," the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote alongside the picture.

In an earlier post, the actress announced a new music video with Abhinav. She shared a picture with him dressed in a white salwar suit. “Your guesses were bang on❤️♥️……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial

coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned. ❤️ @poojasinghgujral @tru_makers," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina made a re-entry in the popular show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Soumya Singh and has featured in several music videos too. Now, the actress is all set to make her movie debut with music composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut titled Ardh. The movie will also star TV star Hiten Tejwani and comedy king Rajpal Yadav.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here