Rubina Dilaik Suffers Shoulder Injury, Shares Picture on Instagram

Television actor Rubina Dilaik has shared on Instagram a post that has left her fans worried. The post includes a picture in which she appears to have sustained some injuries due to an accident. The actor captioned the picture, “Not everything goes as per the plan". Rubina can be seen with a healing tape on her left shoulder, and only her back is visible in the picture.

Following this, the comments section of the post was flooded with questions and sympathies, with many asking about the cause of the injury. A number of fans also commented with heart emojis and wished Rubina a speedy recovery.

Rubina Dilaik boasts a fan following of 7.6 million people on Instagram.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner is recognised for her character Radhika in the show Choti Bahu that aired on Zee TV. She also appears in the show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that airs on Colors TV as Soumya Singh. The actress also emerged as a winner in the Bigg Boss season 14 in 2020.

Rubina Dilaik is also set to make her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Ardh. The film will be directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal and will feature actors, including Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

She will also appear in a music video with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina shared a clip of the music video on Instagram recently, saying that the promo will be launched soon.

