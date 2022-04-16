Rubina Dilaik Takes On Fans Who Click Selfies With Her But Then Ask 'Aap Actor Ho?'

Who does not know television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik! Well, as far as the actress’ latest Tweet is considered, there are surely some people who are living under the rock and who do not know who she is. On Saturday, Rubina Dilaik took to Twitter and slammed those who take selfies with her but then ask if she is an actor or in which shows has she featured in.

“People take pictures first, and then ask, “Madam kaunse Serial mein Ate ho?” Or the best is “ Aap Actor ho?” … Is this a compliment or an insult? I am quite confused here," the actress tweeted.

People take pictures first, and then ask, “Madam kaunse Serial mein Ate ho?” Or the best is “ Aap Actor ho?” … Is this a compliment or an insult? I am quite confused here— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) April 15, 2022

Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She has also worked in several television shows including Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Bahu, and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed among others.

Earlier this year, Rubina opened up about being fat-shamed and revealed how trolls call her ‘buddhi’ (old) or ‘Bhains’ (buffalo). The actress also talked about how with social media, people feel they have been given a free pass to comment whatever on anybody. She further added that netizens have also become inconsiderate about other people’s feelings. “Why because there are so many people even my contemporaries who go through this body-shaming, fat-shaming. You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting “Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai,” she told ETimes.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was recently seen in MX Player’s Wanderlust along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Apart from this, the actress will be soon making her Bollywood debut in music composer, Palash Muchhal’s, directorial debut titled Ardh. It is a feature film that also stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The movie is reportedly in the last leg of its production.

