Rubina Dilaik Tested Positive For Covid-19 Again? She Says 'Third Wave Crushed' Her Health

Rubina Dilaik shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting that she was tested positive for Covid-19 again. The actor took to the social media platform on Wednesday and shared pictures from a recent photoshoot and said that the third wave of Covid-19 ‘crushed’ her health again. However, she assured fans that she has recovered.

“Third wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back… Hence I always celebrate my little victories and thats what makes Life so endearing Ps : I have totally recovered !" her post read.

Rubina had contracted Covid-19 during the second wave. In May, Rubina had informed fans that she tested positive for Covid-19 with a post on Instagram. At the time, Rubina revealed she was quarantined for 19 days. Around the same time, her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla had to leave for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Months after testing negative, Rubina revealed she had gained seven kilos during her recovery and it made her ‘really uncomfortable.’ Taking to Instagram in September, Rubina opened up about her struggle. “I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…" she said. “M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn’t define who I am," she added.

Rubina made headlines for her work and personal life in 2021. Besides her health issues, she also became one of the biggest newsmaker by winning Bigg Boss 14. She also returned on the screen for a brief period with Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. She and Abhinav also travelled to a few locations, including a trip to Himachal Pradesh and to the Maldives. They shared pictures from their trips on Instagram.

