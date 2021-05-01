Rubina Dilaik Tests Positive For Covid-19; Amul Ad Features K-pop Band BTS

Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to confirm the news. She informed that she has quarantined herself at home for 17 days and urged people who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested. The Choti Bahu actress also talked about being eligible for donating plasma after a month.

She wrote, “I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested."

This is probably the most obvious cartoon Amul Butter India has ever made. A few days back, K-pop superstars BTS announced their new single Butter will be out in May, which has inspired Amul’s latest topical.

The seven-member band live-streamed an animated video of a melting butter cube for an hour. The BTS Army waited as the boys revealed that their latest single will be out on May 21. The video recorded over 13 million views.

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith did not want any birthday celebrations this year, so the first look release of Valimai was postponed. But fanclubs of the actor have been sharing the common display picture, as friends and colleagues started sending in wishes from midnight.

Fanclubs from various countries shared fan-made posters and stills from his films to wish him with the hashtag #HBDThalaAjith.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, a popular character actor in films and television, passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52. The retired army officer has been a part of many popular films, TV shows and web series.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss of the actor, tweeting, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Aly Goni created panic among fans on Friday night after he informed them that he is not keeping well. Aly had written, “Not keeping roza today.

Not feeling well, aap sab bhi apna khyal rakho and dua mein yaad rakho (everyone take care of yourselves and keep me in your prayers)." The post caused fans to worry of Aly had also contracted Covid-19, given the rampant infections of the virus.

