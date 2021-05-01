Rubina Dilaik Tests Positive For Covid-19, Says Will Donate Plasma After Recovering

Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to confirm the news. She informed that she has quarantined herself at home for 17 days and urged people who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested. The Choti Bahu actress also talked about being eligible for donating plasma after a month.

She wrote, “I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested."

Rubina’s Bigg Boss housemates and industry colleagues took to the Instagram section to wish her a speedy recovery. “Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi", wrote Aly Goni. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Have a speedy recovery. Please take care".

Rubina became a household name after her performance in the TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan. She appeared in more popular shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.

After winning the title in Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also a participant in the reality show appeared in a music video titled Marjaneya by Neha Kakkar.

