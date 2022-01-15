Rubina Dilaik to Jennifer Winget, Fans Suggest Ekta Kapoor Next Female Lead for Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor has redefined Indian television by churning out a lot of interesting and out-of-the-box content. TV series Naagin is one of them. The longest-running series is now gearing up for its 6th season. But Ekta feels a tad confused about the name of the actor who is going to spellbind the audience as Naagin in this season. So the producer and director have come with a unique idea, which can serve as a nice promotional strategy for the season.

Ekta shared a teaser of the upcoming season 6 on Instagram. She asked the audience in the caption of the video that casting for the upcoming season is not over yet. Ekta wrote that no names have been even approached or confirmed for the show. The producer requested the audience to suggest some names for casting. Ekta also revealed that she has just recovered from coronavirus but has a bad muscle spasm and stomach infection.

A look at the teaser gives an idea that it will be centred around the coronavirus pandemic. The comment section was flooded with suggestions from the audience. One name which caught our attention was that of Rubina Dilaik. Her name has been requested umpteenth time making her the obvious preference for the show. Few also came forward with the names of Jennifer Winget and Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale.

For the unversed, the show started on November 1, 2015. Many popular celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti have been a part of this show.

Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Rakshanda Khan, Karanvir Bohra have also entertained the audience with their performances in this show. Arjun Bijlani, Rajat Tokas, Swati Anand, Manish Khanna, Chetan Hansraj and Nia Sharma were equally impressive with their performances. For a total of 41 episodes, Siddharth Shivpuri, Sharika Raina, Vijayendra Kumaria and Aashka Goradia were also roped in.

