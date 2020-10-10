Rubina Dilaik Turns Top Twitter Trend After Her War of Words With Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14

It seems that Bigg Boss seniors are up against a new challenger Rubina Dilaik. The television actor has emerged as one of the strong contestants of the show after she confronted the senior contestants for their “unfair” rules. After the recent episode, Dilaik became one of the twitter trends as fans poured their support for her.

The controversy started after Dilaik, who recently joined the house, wanted to clarify the rules of the BB Mall and tried to convince the housemates to ask the seniors to be a little bit more lenient with the items they can get from the BB Mall. Dilaik further read out the rules from the Rule Book and said if a salwar suit is not considered as one item then a pair of shoes should also not be. The statement irked BB Mall in charge and senior contestant Hina Khan who said that by her logic one piece of a shoe will now be considered as one item.

Rubina does not have clothes because seniors did not give clothes, Rubina has converted the cover into a dress. it is so hot in the dressCreativity level yaar #RubinaDilaik#BB14 pic.twitter.com/PmM4nrlgB2 — _' ♕ (@WhoIsDiya1) October 9, 2020

However, fans of Dilaik have commended her for standing up against the seniors. After not receiving items from the BB Mall Rubina converted her cover into a dress leaving fans impressed with her resilience. While others hailed her as the only strongest contestant in the house and blamed the seniors for manipulating her fellow contestants to turn against her.

Rubina is right. salwar kameez alag alag kese ho skte hai? How can someone wear different prints on top half and bottom half? The same way how can we wear two diff colour shoe !Rubina is giving back to oversmart seniors #RubinaDilaik — Shehnaazgill is love (@sanagill9873) October 8, 2020

The incident then set in motion a series of arguments between Dilaik and other senior contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Even the new housemates including her husband Abhinav Shukla, seemed to turn against Dilaik since it was because of her argument that now even they will not be receiving required items. Rubina even had an argument with fellow contestant Eijaz Khan, who kept yelling at her about how her rebellion has affected the previously agreed upon arrangement with the seniors. Her husband Abhinav told her about his disagreement with her.