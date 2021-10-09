Rubina Dilaik Twirls Into Abhinav Shukla's Arms in This New Video From Maldives, Watch

Celebrity couples Rubina Dialik and Abhinav Shukla are having the time of their life in the Maldives. Both of them have been constantly updating their social media feed with glimpses of their trip to the picturesque nation. Now, the Shakti actress took to Instagram to share a clip of her dancing with Abhinav in the backdrop of the beach and the blue water. She can be seen dressed in a red crop top paired with red pants whereas Abhinav is donning a quirky shirt paired with white pants.

The video sees her twirl into Abhinav’s arms.

Last week, she dropped a series of photos from her lunch date on the beach and shared her ‘drop dead’ view with us. She captioned the picture as, “A Lunch date like never before♥️…….. the drop dead gorgeous view, just us on the Island……. !! surreal ✨"

Abhinav, too, shared their vacation pictures.

Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most loved TV couples. The duo was last seen together in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where Rubina walked away with the trophy. Post the show, while Rubina returned to her show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, the couple has taken out some days from their busy schedule to spend quality time together. The couple landed in the Maldives to celebrate Abhinav’s 39th birthday.

They are even more loved by the people as they have witnessed their love grow. During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had revealed that their marriage was going through a rough patch and had it not been for Bigg Boss, they might have been separated. The two found their way back to each other with the passing days in the show.

