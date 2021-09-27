Rubina Dilaik Wishes Birthday to Husband Abhinav Shukla with a Special Post on Instagram

Actor Abhinav Shukla turned a year older today. On the occasion, his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram and penned a love-filled note for the actor. Along with the note, she shared two pictures, one is a solo picture of Abhinav reading a book, and in the second one the couple can be seen posing together for the camera.

Read: Rubina Dilaik Refuses to Shoot for Debut Film Ardh Until Staff Requirements are Met?

Sharing the post, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, “You have defined the true meaning of a Gentleman ! Your learning zeal in life , your way of living simply, protecting your loved ones, helping others and so much more that every-time I see a new YOU , I grow (not fall) in Love over and over again! Thank you for Being You , and This YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day …. Happy Birthday my Sunshine @ashukla09 ♥️."

Meanwhile, Abhinav was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina and during their journey in the house, the actress had once revealed that the couple was about to get a divorce. She had said that they took up the show just to give each other a chance. This news sent shock waves among her fans as well as their family, who were clueless about the same. But now, the couple seems to be stronger than before. They recently featured together in Neha Kakkar’s music video which received immense love from their fans.

Read: On Abhinav Shukla’s Birthday, a Look at his Adorable Moments with Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik

On the work front, Abhinav was last seen on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On the other hand, Rubina is seen on television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here