Rubina Dilaik Wishes Husband Abhinav Shukla on Birthday With Romantic Pics from Maldives

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved TV couples. The duo was last seen together in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post the show, while Rubina returned to her show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, the couple has taken out some days from their busy schedule to spend quality time together. Fondly known as Rubinav by their fans, the couple landed in the Maldives to celebrate Abhinav’s 39th birthday.

In a heartfelt note, Rubina stated that the actor had defined the true meaning of a gentleman. Appreciating Abhinav’s learning zeal in life, simple living, being protective of his loved ones, helping others whenever possible, Rubina said that she grows in love over and over again. “Thank you for Being You, and this YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day. Happy Birthday my Sunshine,” she concluded the post.

On Abhinav Shukla’s Birthday, a Look at his Adorable Moments with Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik

Rubina had also shared a small clip of the exotic location and had asked her fans to guess the island they were headed to. Their housemate from Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu had the best way to predict the destination. The singer wrote, “Cameraman Abhinav Shukla ke saath reporter Rubina Dilaik reporting live from Maldives.”

Later, the actress shared a series of stunning pictures of herself and with beau Abhinav that will leave you in awe. “What a welcome, what a celebration, and the surprises. You surely have planned, Best Birthday ever,” she captioned the post.

During their stint in the controversial reality show, it was learned that Abhinav and Rubina’s relationship had hit some roadblocks. The news that they were considering separation shocked their friends, family, and fans. However, the two found their way back to each other with the passing days in the show.

