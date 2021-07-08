Rubina Dilaik Works Hard and Plays Harder on a Usual Work Day With Her Team

Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is treating her followers to a fun Instagram Reel on Thursday. The actress shared a glimpse with her 5.2 million fans, showing how a usual workday comes with moments of fun when she is with her team. Rubina was seen with celebrity fashion stylist Ashna Makhijani Shah and celebrity hairstylist Sharda Jadhav in her latest Instagram post where the trio showed how a little dance routine is a sure-shot way of uplifting the mood.

In the video, Rubina is seen wearing a dark blue kurta with matching straight pants, as Jadhav combs her hair. As the music plays, Rubina is seen acting restlessly troubled with some thought. This is followed by stylist Ashna coming towards Rubina offering a yellow dupatta. Rubina throws it away, and the three take their positions facing the camera. Dancing to the remixed version of Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi, the three ladies dance in perfect synchronisation.

Captioning the post, Rubina wrote, “We work hard, but play harder…Look at my girls.” The video has been viewed over 453k times and liked by 90.3k Instagram users since it was shared earlier today.

In an earlier Instagram Reels shared on Tuesday, Rubina showed her fans how she transforms into her character for her show Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In a timelapse video shared on Instagram, Rubina is seen getting ready for her character Soumya as she applies make-up, wears jewellery and changes into her costume which is a navy blue saree and golden blouse. After she is ready for the shoot to start, the actress is seen walking towards the set.

The Instagram Reels is captioned, “Transformation,” and has been viewed over 1.8 million times and liked by 285k Instagram users.

