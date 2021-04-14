Rubina Dilaik's Fan Makes Dolls on Her Mar Janeya, Bigg Boss 14 Look, See Pics

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s fan page shared pictures of dolls made on two of the actress’s look. One is from her recent music video Mar Janeya, the other is from her Bigg Boss 14 stay.

“Hey @rubinadilaik I hope you will love this..#RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla #Barbies #marjaneya (sic)," the fan page wrote alongside the pictures. However, the actress is yet to comment on the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ItsRubiology 💋 (@itsrubiology)

Recently, Rubina posted some pictures of herself in a lime green frill asymmetrical outfit. “Dare to be different 💚," she captioned the pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Instantly, the actress’s look was compared to that of Deepika Padukone’s Cannes red carpet entry. The latter walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in a ruffled lime green gown.

Post Bigg Boss 14, Rubina in appeared two music videos - Mar Janeya, with co-contestant, husband Abhinav Shukla, and Galat with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra.

Rubina is currently seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya. She had quit the show last year in January. The actress is joined by Cezanne Khan, who plays Harman. Earlier, the character was played by Vivian Dsena, who had also left the show last year. The makers were trying to get him back but the deal fell through.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here