Rubina Dilaik's Joyous Dance After a Good Workout Leaves Her Fans Amused

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a pure joy to watch in her latest video that she shared on Instagram. The boss lady can be seen dancing her heart out as she celebrates a good workout day. Her carefree moves to the pulsating track RITMO by the Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin is winning over the internet. In the video, Rubina can be seen donning a lavender T-shirt, with purple pants and a pair of black sports shoes. It seems like the actress was really missing a good workout session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

As soon as she dropped the fun video, several likes and comments started pouring in. The post has garnered over 8 lakh likes within a few hours.Rubina’s love for dancing is quite evident from her social media post. She keeps sharing videos to treat her fans.

On Monday, she dropped a video of her grooving to Dear Zindagi’s song, Love You Zindagi. The actress looked stunning in a black Anarkali suit with a red dupatta. Keeping her hair untied, Rubina was a sight to behold in her Indian look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The video has left her fans awestruck as they couldn’t stop gushing over it. They even called the actress “dancing queen" in the comment section. The post has grabbed over 16 lakh views in just 2 days.

Meanwhile, Rubinawas tested Covid positive last month but now, she has fully recovered from it. She is currently seen on Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she plays the role of a trans woman. The show has recently completed 5 years. After winning the reality show Bigg Boss 14, she was seen in a music video titled Marjaneya with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song crooned by Neha Kakkar is a huge hit with more than 48 million views on Youtube.

