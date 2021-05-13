Rubina Dilaik’s Mother Wishes Abhinav Shukla for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

After proving his mental prowess in the reality show Big Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla has set forth to explore his adventurous side with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor has jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for the show while wife Rubina Dilaik is recovering from Covid-19 in Shimla. As the actor was apprehensive to leave Rubina behind, his mother-in-law motivated him with an awesome wish.

Rubina’s mother, Shakuntla Dilaik, posted a wish on Twitter for Abhinav. Calling him a genius, she wished him all the luck and asked the actor to primarily focus on the show. She asked him not to get worried about Rubina’s health as they all are there with the “princess” to take care of her. Replying to the tweet, Abhinav dropped a hug emoji.

Best of luck genius boy @ashukla09 For #KhatronKeKhiladi11 please focus on your game don’t worry about princess we all are here to look after her 😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌— Shakuntla Dilaik (@DilaikShakuntla) May 12, 2021

Rubina tested positive for the virus on May 1 and has been living with her family in Shimla. She updated her fans via social media. Posting on Instagram, the actress wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days!”

Before going to Cape Town, Abhinav revealed that Rubina is stable but has not fully recovered yet. “She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong,” the actor told Bollywood Life. Furthermore, the actor added that time is critical and he has been just praying everyday for Rubina’s quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped adventure show will soon be aired on Colors TV. Fans are eager to watch the host Rohit Shetty and their favourite celebs such as Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani among others performing adventurous stunts on the show. Although, the shooting of the show has begun, its release date is yet not confirmed.

