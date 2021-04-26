Rubina Dilaik’s New Neckpiece with Her Nickname Steals Spotlight, See Pictures

Rubina Dilaik was a household name for portraying the much-talked-about role of a transgender woman in a television serial Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but her recent stint in the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 skyrocketed her popularity. She not only lifted the trophy of the winner but soon landed up in numerous modelling and music video projects. Recently, the television actress delighted her 4.6 million followers on Instagram with a series of pictures.

The post captured her ravishing looks leaving fans swooning. Giving a glimpse of her Sunday vibes, the actress adorned this stunning ‘boss lady’ classy look. The pictures dispensed sheer elegance with each poised pose oozing utter sophistication. The actress was clad in a steel grey sari and narrow striped blouse. But what caught everyone’s attention was the sleek gold neckpiece with her name’s nickname ‘RUBY’.

Rubina smartly flaunted her new accessory as it seamlessly went with the outfit and accentuated her classy look. Moreover, it seems like a token of love or expression of emotional bond Rubina shares with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla as he fondly calls her Ruby – the name engraved on the chain. The couple was immensely loved by their fans during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They were even seen together in the music video Marjaneya by Neha Kakkar after Rubina won the show.

On the work front, Rubina is set to be back on the popular show Shakti which is aired on Colors TV. The recent promos of the show featuring her have left the fans thrilled.

In lieu of the same, she even hinted at her comeback by sharing a post on Instagram. She was seen dressed in a traditional red blouse with heavy gold jewellery and hair styled in a big bun decked with gajra – look similar to which she carried on the serial. She shared the post with the caption, “Reinventing”.

Rubina was also seen in shows like Chotti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Ummeed among others.

