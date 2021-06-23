CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Rubina Dilaik's Stunning Bigg Boss 14 Winning Gown Up for LGBTQIA+ Charity Sale
1-MIN READ

Rubina Dilaik's Stunning Bigg Boss 14 Winning Gown Up for LGBTQIA+ Charity Sale

Rubina Dilaik's Stunning Bigg Boss 14 Winning Gown Up for LGBTQIA+ Charity Sale

Rubina Dilaik earned acclaim for her role as a transgender woman in the popular TV show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

The lime coloured ruffle gown with puffy golden sleeves in intricate shimmer that Rubina Dilaik wore while taking home the “Bigg Boss 14" trophy is up for sale for a cause, along with other gowns she wore on the reality show. The gown is up for charity to support the LGBTQIA+ community, in commemoration of Pride Month in June. The wardrobe includes a piece she wore in the music video “Marjaneya".

Rubina stated her concern for the transgender community expressing that it’s a long way to go towards making the transgender community feel more a part of mainstream society.

“Until we get to a point where we don’t need a special month to commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community, our efforts will not stop," she said.

The Big Boss winner has always been vocal about transgender rights, and earned acclaim for her role as a transgender woman in the popular TV show “Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

RELATED NEWS

Her “Big Boss 14" gown will be on sale through pre-loved fashion platform Dolce Vee and proceeds through the sale will support Color Positive, an NGO that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 08:44 IST