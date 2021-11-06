Rubina Dilaik’s Younger Sister Jyotika Dilaik Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend in a Close-knit Ceremony

Jyotika Dilaik, Rubina Dilaik's sister, got engaged to her longtime partner Rajat Sharma on Friday, November 5. While Rubina and Jyotika have not posted any updates, their admirers have shared photos from the ring ceremony on social sites. The duo appeared to be right out of a fairytale. While Jyotika looks stunning in a lilac lehenga, Rajat looks dashing in a white and silver kurta-pajama in the pictures.

Jyotika made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 while Rubina was inside the BB house. Sharma took to Instagram to post a video of the pair exchanging rings at their engagement ceremony. "Engaged," he wrote it, with a heart emoji. Rajat also posted a photograph with Jyotika on his IG story. Jyotika's mother, Shakuntala Dilaik, also posted the same photo.

The sweet spat between Rajat and Jyothika is vividly seen in the video. Both of them look adorable together. The couple was seen smiling and laughing together. Rubina dropped a heart in the comments section, while singer Jaan Kumar Sanu commented,"CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO Jyotika and Rajat."

It seems by the photos thatthe family had a small and intimate event, with only close friends and family members in attendance. Photographs and videos from the event have been making their way on the internet. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla can also be seen in one of the photos. Rubina looked gorgeous in a metallic saree, while Abhinav Shukla looked handsome in a white kurta-pajama teamed with a soft pink bandi coat.

Additionally, Abhinav had posted a few photos on Instagram without revealing the occasion. "For something special coming up!" he stated in the caption.

Meanwhile, Jyotika is a social media influencer and YouTube content creator. Jyotika is lovingly referred to as Naina by her sister Rubina. The two sisters have a very close relationship.

