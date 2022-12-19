Ruby Cruz Says Playing Princess Kit in Willow Was 'Empowering' And 'Therapeutic' | Exclusive

Actress Ruby Cruz, who plays princess Kit in the series sequel to the 1988 film Willow, says portraying the character was very therapeutic to her. The 2022 series Willow picks up 17 years after the events of the Ron Howard film. When her twin brother Airk (Dempsey Bryk) is taken away by supernatural beings, Kit gangs up with a group of misfits to bring the prince back. Talking about how there is no damsel in distress, instead, the princess is on a journey to rescue the prince, Ruby tells News18 in an exclusive interview, “It was very powerful and felt very empowering and therapeutic to just be this rowdy, opinionated, powerful, strong woman. I think that was a good headspace to be in."

Dempsey, who joined Ruby for the interview, quickly added, “And it’s very accurate to Ruby. In real life, she has saved me multiple times."

Further opening up about the most exciting part about playing her character, Ruby continued, “The whole opportunity and the experience were so exciting. Just being part of this project and going to Wales and having this epic adventure was exciting and playing a new Disney Princess was super cool. And having that opportunity to construct a realistic representation of a young woman just figuring it out. That was really cool. Learning how to fight, ride a horse and be badass in that department was exciting as well."

Dempsey added, “Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of doing my own stunts. That dream was fulfilled on this project. We had the best stunt team in the world. My stunt double and trainer would just train me all the time to be able to do stuff. And I had a lot because I was the damsel in distress. Everything about is a dream come true. Even the character challenged an archetype by being the damsel in distress. It is hard to articulate because I think all of us are grateful to be a part of this."

So, were they nervous about reviving a story that was already popular at its time? Ruby answers, “Yeah, that definitely crossed my mind. I felt the pressure in the beginning. Now it just feels really exciting to be able to revive people’s childhoods and see so many people get excited about something that we worked so hard on."

Willow starring Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel and Dempsey Bryk among others is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

