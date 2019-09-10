Ruby Rose as Batwoman is the First Openly Gay Heroine in Superhero Series
Actress Ruby Rose makes history as the titular heroine of Batwoman, television's first superhero series led by an openly gay character.
Image of Ruby Rose, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Ruby Rose makes history as the titular heroine of Batwoman, television's first superhero series led by an openly gay character. "Everyone wants to play a superhero," Rose told Emmy magazine in an interview.
"Batwoman, in particular, means so much to me because she's so comfortable within her sexuality. It's a character that I wish I could have seen on television growing up. It's time. It's time to have a gay superhero."
In the interview, the actress of Australian origin also recalls how she started her career at seven, with modelling assignment. After a stint as a veejay on MTV Australia, she shifted base to the US to chase Hollywood dreams, reports "eonline.com".
"I packed up everything and came to the States with, like, two suitcases," she recalled. "And I didn't get anything for two years. Couldn't get a manager, couldn't get an agent, could not get a audition," Rose said.
To Indian movie buffs, Rose is best known as Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's co-star in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
- Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami Giggle Away to Glory in New Girl Bonding Photo
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
- Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter