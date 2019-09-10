Ruby Rose as Batwoman is the First Openly Gay Heroine in Superhero Series

Actress Ruby Rose makes history as the titular heroine of Batwoman, television's first superhero series led by an openly gay character. "Everyone wants to play a superhero," Rose told Emmy magazine in an interview.

"Batwoman, in particular, means so much to me because she's so comfortable within her sexuality. It's a character that I wish I could have seen on television growing up. It's time. It's time to have a gay superhero."

In the interview, the actress of Australian origin also recalls how she started her career at seven, with modelling assignment. After a stint as a veejay on MTV Australia, she shifted base to the US to chase Hollywood dreams, reports "eonline.com".

"I packed up everything and came to the States with, like, two suitcases," she recalled. "And I didn't get anything for two years. Couldn't get a manager, couldn't get an agent, could not get a audition," Rose said.

To Indian movie buffs, Rose is best known as Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's co-star in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

