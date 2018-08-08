English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ruby Rose to Play Lesbian Superhero Batwoman in a New Series for The CW
Actress Ruby Rose has been roped in to play role of a lesbian Batwoman in a series for the network The CW.
Actress Ruby Rose attends the launch of the Burberry DK88 Bag hosted by Christopher Bailey at Burberry Soho on May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
Actress Ruby Rose has been roped in to play role of a lesbian Batwoman in a series for the network The CW.
As previously announced, the character will make her debut in the annual crossover event between four of the network's DC shows: The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The event will be held in December.
Greg Berlanti is also planning a stand-alone series revolving around the character.
The Batwoman series, which is in development with Caroline Dries penning the script, revolves around Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence.
While saving the city, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.
Rose celebrated the news through a post on Instagram, saying she is "beyond thrilled and honoured".
"I'm also an emotional wreck... because this is a childhood dream," she wrote.
"This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you God," added the actress.
Should Batwoman move to series, it would join a slate of DC shows at The CW that includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning.
Rose's casting comes after the network made it a priority to cast an openly gay actress to take on the role.
Rose's credits include Orange Is the New Black and features in The Meg, Pitch Perfect 3 and John Wick: Chapter 2.
