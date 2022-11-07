Rucha Hasabnis aka Rashi of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Pic

Popular television actress Rucha Hasabnis welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Rahul Jagdale. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress is also a mother to a daughter. She took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers. The actress shared a photo where her baby’s feet are visible and a board held above him that read, “You Are Magic.” Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Ruhi’s sidekick is here And it’s a Baby BOY!!!.”

Take a look at her post:

As soon as she shared the happy news, her industry friends and fans took to social media to extend warm wishes. Adaa Khan wrote, “Wooohoooo congratulations ❤️” Bhavini Purohit Dave expressed, “@ruchahasabnis Congrats Ra ♥️” One of her fans wrote, “Many congratulations ma’am.. Now the real tolu molu came in your life..”

Rucha announced her pregnancy in August this year. Taking to Instagram, Rucha shared the news and dropped a photo of her adorable daughter, who looks busy painting the canvas. The text written on canvas reads – “Big sister”. The doting mother expressed her excitement by captioning the photo with, “One more to adore”.

Rucha’s TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya gained her massive recognition and made her a household name. However, she left the telly town after tying the knot with Rahul Jagdale on January 26, 2015, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The actress welcomed her first child in 2019 and is now blessed with another boy.

Talking about coming back on screen, Rucha had said in a 2020 interview, “If I find some character extremely exciting that I just cannot say no to, I might be back.” In another interview with India Today, the actress said, “Doing a daily soap won’t be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won’t be possible for now.”

