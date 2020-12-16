Ruchikaa and My Family were Not Up for Simple Wedding, Says Shaheer Sheikh

Actor Shaheer Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in a low-key ceremony, a few weeks ago. The two were rumoured to be dating for a long time. The actor recently opened up about keeping the wedding an intimate affair.

"I don't even like to celebrate my birthday. I always wanted my marriage to be as simple as possible. Ruchikaa and my family were not up for a simple one and that's why we are planning something in June. Because of the pandemic, we also got an opportunity to keep it low key and have it like an intimate affair," Shaheer told SpotboyE.

When asked who decided to announce the relationship, Shaheer said, "It was out there and people had an idea about this. I am a person who doesn't like to put his personal life out there. I don't know how to put this across but I feel nazar lagti hai. So, just live your life, be happy and make sure whatever you put there should be inspiring and gives out the right message."

Shaheer announced his engagement with Ruchikaa on Instagram on November 24. He shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring.

Following that, the two got married in court in presence of some near and dear ones. The couple will have a traditional wedding next year due to the ongoing pandemic.